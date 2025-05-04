College Football
Gavin Blackwell

Gavin Blackwell News: Committed to FSU

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Blackwell has committed to play for Florida State for the 2025 season, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

Blackwell will join the Seminoles following three years with North Carolina. The 5-foot-11 receiver appeared in just four games for the Tar Heels in 2024, catching four passes for 43 scoreless yards. He will retain two seasons of eligibility with FSU moving forward.

Gavin Blackwell
Florida State
