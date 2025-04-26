Gavin Sawchuk News: Leaving Norman
Sawchuk will enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.
The former Sooners tailback complied just 128 rushing yards in 2024 after amassing 744 the year prior. He'll look for a new home in the portal, where he should generate some interest as an experienced tailback from a big-time program who's proven he can handle and produce with a sizable workload.
Gavin Sawchuk
Free Agent
