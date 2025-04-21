Gavin Wimsatt Injury: Misses spring game, likely QB1

Wimsatt (hamstring) didn't play in Jacksonville State's spring game but is still the favorite to start under center the Gamecocks this fall, per Thomas Ashworth of AL.com.

Wimsatt spent three years at Rutgers before transferring to Kentucky for his senior season. After failing to hold down a starting spot in the Bluegrass State, the gunslinger headed to Jacksonville State with one last shot at college football. Though he missed the Gamecocks' spring game with what's being described as a "tweaked" hamstring, he's still in line to be the QB1 this fall.