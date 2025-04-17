Gevani McCoy News: Enters portal again
McCoy has entered the transfer portal, Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com reports.
McCoy will re-enter the transfer portal after joining Texas State in January. The 6-foot quarterback played for Oregon State in the 2024 season, throwing for 1,300 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions across 10 games. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Gevani McCoy
Free Agent
