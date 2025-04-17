College Football
Gevani McCoy headshot

Gevani McCoy News: Enters portal again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

McCoy has entered the transfer portal, Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com reports.

McCoy will re-enter the transfer portal after joining Texas State in January. The 6-foot quarterback played for Oregon State in the 2024 season, throwing for 1,300 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions across 10 games. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

