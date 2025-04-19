College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Grayson Barnes headshot

Grayson Barnes News: Commits to West Virginia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 7:21am

Barnes announced his commitment to West Virginia on Saturday.

Barnes has the pedigree that should make him West Virginia's top option at tight end for 2025. For two years in a row, the TE logged more than 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Even if Barnes' 2024 output took a dip, he still recorded 31 receptions for 338 yards and four TDs. Fellow tight ends Treylan Davis and Jacob Barrick may have a tough time raising their stats with West Virginia having Barnes available.

Grayson Barnes
West Virginia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now