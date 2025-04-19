Grayson Barnes News: Commits to West Virginia

Barnes announced his commitment to West Virginia on Saturday.

Barnes has the pedigree that should make him West Virginia's top option at tight end for 2025. For two years in a row, the TE logged more than 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Even if Barnes' 2024 output took a dip, he still recorded 31 receptions for 338 yards and four TDs. Fellow tight ends Treylan Davis and Jacob Barrick may have a tough time raising their stats with West Virginia having Barnes available.