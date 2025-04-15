Hahsaun Wilson News: Could play big role this season

Wilson could play a sizable role in the UTEP offense in 2025, according to El Paso Times.

Wilson was one of the standout performers for UTEP during the spring practices, and the running back seems to have separated himself from the pack when it comes to potential playing time. A concrete decision will be made in the fall, but it wouldn't be surprising if Wilson ends up seeing around 15 carries per game, which should make him a workhorse in the backfield.