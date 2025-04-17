Hardley Gilmore News: Signs with Kentucky

Gilmore has signed with Kentucky, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Gilmore's signing is a re-signing, considering he was enrolled at Kentucky during 2024. Initially for 2025, the wideout signed with Nebraska before getting dismissed, and it seems like he favored a Kentucky return instead of mingling with another team. Gilmore finished his 2024 season with six receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown.