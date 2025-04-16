Harry Lodge News: Headed to Winston-Salem
Lodge will transfer to Wake Forest, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.
Lodge reeled in 12 receptions for 110 yards last fall with Wake Forest, but elected to transfer out of the Demon Deacon's program in the winter and ultimately landed with Georgia Tech. Now, however, the tight end is back in Winston-Salem, where he'll be looking to expand upon his role in the passing game this fall.
