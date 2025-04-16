College Football
Hunter Simmons headshot

Hunter Simmons News: Headed to Wisconsin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Simmons has announced his commitment to Wisconsin ahead of the 2025 season, Nick Osen of 247Sports.com reports.

Simmons will make the move to Wisconsin after spending the last three seasons with Southern Illinois. The 6-foot-3 junior appeared in 11 games during his time with the Salukis, throwing for 1,021 yards (91-of-163), four touchdowns and one interception, adding on 74 yards and a touchdown with his legs. Simmons will add more depth to the Wisconsin quarterback room.

