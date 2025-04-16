Hunter Tipton News: Catches TD in spring game

Tipton reeled in a touchdown during the Blue Raiders' spring game, per MTSU sidelines.

Tipton had just five catches for 23 yards last fall, but is now in prime position to be Middle Tennessee State's starting tight end. MTSU's starting tight end last fall, Holden Willis, was highly productive, reeling in 53 grabs for 871 yards and six touchdowns. Thus, Tipton could be in line for a similar kind of season if he can put it all together.