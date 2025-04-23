Isaiah Johnson News: Signs with Cincinnati
Johnson will transfer to Cincinnati, per Keegan Nickoson of BearcatJournal.com.
Johnson has landed with Cincinnati after a modest freshman year at Western Illinois. The wideout reeled in 21 catches for 303 yards and five scores, a somewhat quiet season but still a strong true freshman debut. Now, he'll take his talents to the Big 12, where he'll hope to crack the Bearcats' wide receiver rotation immediately.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now