Isaiah Johnson News: Signs with Cincinnati

Johnson will transfer to Cincinnati, per Keegan Nickoson of BearcatJournal.com.

Johnson has landed with Cincinnati after a modest freshman year at Western Illinois. The wideout reeled in 21 catches for 303 yards and five scores, a somewhat quiet season but still a strong true freshman debut. Now, he'll take his talents to the Big 12, where he'll hope to crack the Bearcats' wide receiver rotation immediately.