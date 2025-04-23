College Football
Isaiah Johnson headshot

Isaiah Johnson News: Signs with Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Johnson will transfer to Cincinnati, per Keegan Nickoson of BearcatJournal.com.

Johnson has landed with Cincinnati after a modest freshman year at Western Illinois. The wideout reeled in 21 catches for 303 yards and five scores, a somewhat quiet season but still a strong true freshman debut. Now, he'll take his talents to the Big 12, where he'll hope to crack the Bearcats' wide receiver rotation immediately.

Isaiah Johnson
Cincinnati
More Stats & News
