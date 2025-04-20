Izayah Cummings News: Signs with Appalachian State

Cummings has signed with Appalachian State, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Perhaps taking a step down in Division I football will help Cummings showcase the potential he demonstrated during his 2021 season. For it with Kentucky, the tight end logged 14 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns. After 2021, Cummings has recorded seven receptions for 132 yards without any TDs across three seasons.