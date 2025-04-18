Jack Endries News: Committing to Texas

Endries has committed to Texas for the 2025 season, 247Sports.com reports.

Endries only lasted a few days in the portal and will spend the 2025 season with the Longhorns. One of the top tight ends available in the portal, he led Cal in catches and receiving yards in 2024. The 6-foot-4 tight end caught 56 passes for 623 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Golden Bears.