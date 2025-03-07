Jack Griese Injury: Donning non-contact jersey

Griese (foot) is wearing a non-contact jersey to open Virginia's spring practice period, per the team's official X account.

Griese missed the Cavaliers' final eight games of the season with a foot injury, and appears to still be banged up. It's a good sign he's partaking in practice, but the tailback still has some recovering to do before he's able to be a full participant. Griese ran for 55 yards on 13 carries last year, while catching a 57-yard touchdown.