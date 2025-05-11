Jack Hestera News: Returning to Boulder
Hestera announced his committment to play for Colorado for the 2025-26 season via his X account Sunday.
Hestera will return to the place he started his collegiate career following a single season with Utah State. The 6-foot receiver caught 24 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns for the Aggies in 2024. The former Charlotte transfer will retain a single year of eligibility with the Buffaloes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now