Jack Sammarco News: Joining the Crimson Tide

Sammarco has announced his commitment to Alabama, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.

Sammarco will make the move to Alabama after spending his true freshman season with West Virginia. The 6-foot-5 freshman appeared in all 13 games during his time with the Mountaineers, tallying one reception for four yards. Sammarco, who functioned in a reserve blocking role this past fall, will look to provide Alabama with additional depth at the tight end position while developing within the program.