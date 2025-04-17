Jackson Courville News: Entering transfer portal
Courville announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal via his X account Thursday.
Courville will enter the portal following two seasons with Ball State. The 5-foot-10 kicker went 11-for-13 on field goal attempts in 2024 while making 30 of his 31 extra point attempts. He will retain two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Jackson Courville
Free Agent
