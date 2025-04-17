College Football
Jackson Courville headshot

Jackson Courville News: Entering transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Courville announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal via his X account Thursday.

Courville will enter the portal following two seasons with Ball State. The 5-foot-10 kicker went 11-for-13 on field goal attempts in 2024 while making 30 of his 31 extra point attempts. He will retain two years of eligibility at his next destination.

Jackson Courville
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
