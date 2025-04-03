Jackson Harris News: Drawing buzz in spring ball

Harris has garnered a lot of praise from teammates and Hawaii's coaching staff during spring practices, Brian McInnis of Spectrum News reports.

Harris, who transferred to Hawaii from Stanford in December, has made numerous big-time catches as the Rainbow Warriors progress through spring practices. The 6-foot-3 sophomore wideout, who tallied six receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown across his last two seasons with Stanford, figures to play a larger role with the Rainbow Warriors this season if he continues to show out in practice.