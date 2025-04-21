Jacquon Gibson News: Reels in 81 yards in spring game
Gibson reportedly played well in the UMass spring game, reeling in 81 yards, per the Massachusetts Daily Collegian.
Gibson is coming off the best season of his career, catching 23 passes for 270 yards and a score. The wideout looks primed to build off those numbers this coming fall, as he's making plays in spring and clearly getting plenty of opportunities to do so.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now