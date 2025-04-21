College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacquon Gibson headshot

Jacquon Gibson News: Reels in 81 yards in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Gibson reportedly played well in the UMass spring game, reeling in 81 yards, per the Massachusetts Daily Collegian.

Gibson is coming off the best season of his career, catching 23 passes for 270 yards and a score. The wideout looks primed to build off those numbers this coming fall, as he's making plays in spring and clearly getting plenty of opportunities to do so.

Jacquon Gibson
Massachusetts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now