Jalen Hoffman News: Logs solid spring showing
Hoffman finished Michigan's spring game with seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown, Tony Garcia of Detroit Free Press reports.
Hoffman put together a solid performance in the spring with the Wolverines as he approaches his junior season. The 6-foot-3 tight end doesn't mean a whole lot come the actual season, but it has given him a step in the right direction towards playing time.
