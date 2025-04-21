College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Hoffman headshot

Jalen Hoffman News: Logs solid spring showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Hoffman finished Michigan's spring game with seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown, Tony Garcia of Detroit Free Press reports.

Hoffman put together a solid performance in the spring with the Wolverines as he approaches his junior season. The 6-foot-3 tight end doesn't mean a whole lot come the actual season, but it has given him a step in the right direction towards playing time.

Jalen Hoffman
Michigan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now