Jalil Farooq headshot

Jalil Farooq Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 1:51pm

Farooq missed spring camp as he recovers from injury, Jeff Ermann of 247Sports.com reports.

Farooq is dealing with an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss spring ball. The Oklahoma transfer will keep working to way to back health in preparation of the new season as he is expected to be a focal point of this offense. He totaled three receptions for 58 yards across two appearances in an injury-riddled 2024 season.

Jalil Farooq
Maryland
