JaMario Clements News: Jumps up to FBS

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Clements will transfer to Wake Forest, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com.

Clements is coming off a breakout year with Duquesne, rushing for 986 yards and six touchdowns on 6.6 yards-per-carry. He'll now head to a Demon Deacons backfield that has a clear-cut returning starter in Demond Claiborne, but Clements figures to get a shot to make an impact as a rotational back behind him.

