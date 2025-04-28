JaMario Clements News: Jumps up to FBS

Clements will transfer to Wake Forest, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com.

Clements is coming off a breakout year with Duquesne, rushing for 986 yards and six touchdowns on 6.6 yards-per-carry. He'll now head to a Demon Deacons backfield that has a clear-cut returning starter in Demond Claiborne, but Clements figures to get a shot to make an impact as a rotational back behind him.