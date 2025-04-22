College Football
Jamauri McClure headshot

Jamauri McClure News: Strong spring showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

McClure had a strong display during the spring scrimmage and could be on deck for a bigger role in 2025, Maddy Hudak of SI.com reports.

McClure did not get many opportunities during the 2024 season but is in prime position to earn himself more playing time, specially if he continues to perform throughout camp. The 5-foot-10 sophomore running back totaled 20 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown across four appearances.

Jamauri McClure
Tulane
