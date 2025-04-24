Jaren Randle Injury: Limited for spring practice
Randle (leg) is a limited participant in UTSA's spring practice, JJ Perez of 247Sports.com reports.
Randle is back on a field practicing, which is good news considering his gruesome leg injury that he suffered back in August. But because the wideout is still not a full practice participant, his availability status remains questionable in spring and potentially going into summer.
