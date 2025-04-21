College Football
Jayden Denegal News: Could start under center

Published on April 21, 2025

Denegal has been observed running with the first-team offense during spring and could start under center for the 2025 season, Kirk Kenney of The San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Denegal transferred in from Michigan after not getting any playing opportunities and with SDSU losing their starting quarterback, the job is up for grabs. The 6-foot-5 quarterback completed four of five passes for 50 yards and one interceptions across four appearances in 2023, the last time he stepped onto the field.

