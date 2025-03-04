Jayden Dixon-Veal News: Expected to participate in spring
Dixon-Veal (undisclosed) is expected to participate in spring ball in some capacity, Rivals.com reports.
Head coach Barry Odom indicated that he anticipates all players being available in some capacity this spring, which would include Dixon-Veal, who saw minimal action in 2024. Even when healthy, Dixon-Veal is far from guaranteed to collect regular playing time in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now