College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayden Dixon-Veal headshot

Jayden Dixon-Veal News: Expected to participate in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 10:17am

Dixon-Veal (undisclosed) is expected to participate in spring ball in some capacity, Rivals.com reports.

Head coach Barry Odom indicated that he anticipates all players being available in some capacity this spring, which would include Dixon-Veal, who saw minimal action in 2024. Even when healthy, Dixon-Veal is far from guaranteed to collect regular playing time in 2025.

Jayden Dixon-Veal
Purdue
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now