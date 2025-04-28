Jayden Dixon-Veal News: Puts name in portal
Dixon-Veal will enter the transfer portal, he announced.
Dixon-Veal was banged up this offseason, and that led to a limited involvement in camp which in turn likely impacted his status on the Boilermakers' depth chart. That, coupled with a decline in production from 2023 to last season for the wide receiver, likely led Dixon-Veal to seek a new opportunity altogether.
Jayden Dixon-Veal
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now