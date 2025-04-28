Jaylan Knighton News: Headed to Morgantown

Knighton will transfer to West Virginia, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Knighton underwent season-ending knee surgery in September, cutting his senior season and his second campaign with SMU short. He'll now head to West Virginia for his final season, where he'll look to resume his role as a top tailback. The last time he got a full season to showcase his skills, Knighton ran for 745 yards and seven scores on 5.5 yards-per-carry with the Mustangs in 2023.