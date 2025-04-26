College Football
Jaylen King headshot

Jaylen King News: Committing to FSU

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

King has committed to Florida State for the 2025 season, according to Nick Carlisle of Rivals.com.

King brings athleticism and multiple years of college experience to the room. He has previously played for two other programs, with the last one being Eastern Tennessee State. During the 2024 season, he completed 116 of 221 passes for 1,536 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Jaylen King
Florida State
