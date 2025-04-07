College Football
Jayon Farrar headshot

Jayon Farrar News: Coming on strong in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Farrar is impressing in Fresno State's spring football camp, per the Fresno Bee.

Farrar, who transferred to the Bulldogs from the JUCO ranks, has an excellent chance to emerge as a top receiving threat this fall. Fresno State must replace its top three receivers -- Mac Dalena, Jalen Moss and Raylen Sharpe -- and Farrar appears to be an early favorite to lead the wideout room.

Jayon Farrar
Fresno State
