Jayon Farrar News: Coming on strong in spring
Farrar is impressing in Fresno State's spring football camp, per the Fresno Bee.
Farrar, who transferred to the Bulldogs from the JUCO ranks, has an excellent chance to emerge as a top receiving threat this fall. Fresno State must replace its top three receivers -- Mac Dalena, Jalen Moss and Raylen Sharpe -- and Farrar appears to be an early favorite to lead the wideout room.
