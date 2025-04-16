Jekail Middlebrook News: Lead back for 2025

Middlebrook appears to have locked down lead backfield duties for MTSU this fall, Brett Walker and Willie Phaler of MTSU Sidelines reports.

Middlebrook is "head and shoulders" above the rest of MTSU backfield options according to head coach Derek Mason. The Blue Raiders' head coach went on to say, "I think Jekail's the clear number one [running back]". The 5-foot-9 redshirt freshman, who tallied 273 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 60 carries, along with 22 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown through the air last season, appears poised for a breakout season, though the Blue Raiders could add more competition via the transfer portal this spring.