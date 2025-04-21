Joey Aguilar News: Headed to Tennessee

Aguilar will transfer to Tennessee, per Chris Low of ESPN.com.

This is a strange and rather unprecedented situation. After Tennessee's quarterback Nico Iamaleava essentially forced his way out of Knoxville with an NFL-style contract holdout, he wound up at UCLA, for all intents and purposes taking the job of Aguilar, who had transferred to the Bruins from Appalachian State earlier this offseason. Now, the two programs have essentially swapped starting quarterbacks. Aguilar should be the favorite to trot out under center with the starters when Tennessee opens its season this fall. He tossed for 3,003 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 56 percent of his passes last fall.