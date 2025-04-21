College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Volker headshot

John Volker News: Signs with Michigan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Volker has signed with Michigan, On3.com reports.

Volker will transfer from Princeton, an Ivy League school that does not allow more than four years of collegiate eligibility even if redshirts are used. The running back used his redshirt in 2022 and followed up the year with 2023 and 2024 seasons that saw him log at least 400 rushing yards with six touchdowns. Along with potential freshman, Volker's primary competition at tailback includes Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall.

John Volker
Michigan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now