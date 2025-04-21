John Volker News: Signs with Michigan

Volker has signed with Michigan, On3.com reports.

Volker will transfer from Princeton, an Ivy League school that does not allow more than four years of collegiate eligibility even if redshirts are used. The running back used his redshirt in 2022 and followed up the year with 2023 and 2024 seasons that saw him log at least 400 rushing yards with six touchdowns. Along with potential freshman, Volker's primary competition at tailback includes Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall.