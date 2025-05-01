College Football
Johntay Cook

Johntay Cook News: Lands with Syracuse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Cook is transferring to Syracuse, Mike McAllister of Sports Illustrated reports.

Cook spent his first two collegiate seasons at Texas before entering the transfer portal and joining Washington in December. He quickly left the program and has finally found a new program in Syracuse. He caught eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in four games last season prior to leaving the Longhorns' program.

