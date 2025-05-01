Johntay Cook News: Lands with Syracuse
Cook is transferring to Syracuse, Mike McAllister of Sports Illustrated reports.
Cook spent his first two collegiate seasons at Texas before entering the transfer portal and joining Washington in December. He quickly left the program and has finally found a new program in Syracuse. He caught eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in four games last season prior to leaving the Longhorns' program.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now