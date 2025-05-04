Jonathan Brady News: Heading to Bloomington
Brady has committed to play for Indiana for the 2025 season, per Alec Lasley of On3.com.
Brady will follow quarterback Fernando Mendoza to Indiana following a single season with Cal. The 5-foot-10 receiver caught 36 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears in 2024. The former New Mexico State transfer will retain a single year of eligibility with the Hoosiers.
