Jonathan Brady headshot

Jonathan Brady News: Heading to Bloomington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Brady has committed to play for Indiana for the 2025 season, per Alec Lasley of On3.com.

Brady will follow quarterback Fernando Mendoza to Indiana following a single season with Cal. The 5-foot-10 receiver caught 36 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears in 2024. The former New Mexico State transfer will retain a single year of eligibility with the Hoosiers.

Jonathan Brady
Indiana
