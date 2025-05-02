Jordon Simmons News: Going back to Georgia
Simmons will transfer to Georgia State, per his personal X account.
Simmons spent the 2024 campaign with Akron after transferring over from Michigan State. He had a career year with the Zips, rushing for 664 yards and six scores while catching 21 passes for 183 yards. Now, he'll head back to his home state of Georgia where he'll look to bolster Georgia State's backfield.
