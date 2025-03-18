Joseph Griffin News: Active at practice

Griffin (undisclosed) has returned to action as the Badgers open spring practices, Jesse Temple of The Athletic reports.

Griffin, who missed all of last season with an undisclosed injury after transferring in from Boston College, has returned to action for the Badgers. The 6-foot-4 junior wideout tallied 43 receptions for 579 yards and six touchdowns across two seasons with the Eagles prior to transferring to Wisconsin.