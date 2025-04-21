Joseph Williams News: Stands out in spring game

Williams stood out in Colorado's spring game, Harrison Simeon of Sports Illustrated reports.

Williams is making some noise before the 2025 season as the Buffs just kicked off their spring game. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver played with Tulsa in the 2024 season where he recorded 30 passes for 588 yards and five touchdowns. He's primed to possibly be one of Colorado's top pass catchers this campaign.