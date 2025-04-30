Josh Holst News: Expected to start this fall

Holst is in line for NIU's starting job under center this season, Scott Leber of ABC 17 reports.

Holst remains the favorite to start under center for the Huskies this fall following a strong showing in the Idaho Potato Bowl this past season. The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman appeared in seven games this past season with NIU, throwing for 593 yards (65-of-111), two touchdowns and two interceptions, adding on 230 yards and a touchdown with his legs.