Josh McCray News: Heading to Athens

McCray has committed to play for Georgia for the 2025 season, per Max Olson of The Athletic.

McCray will join the Bulldogs following four years with Illinois. The 6-foot-1 running back had a solid season for the Fighting Illini in 2024, running for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 13 catches for 116 yards and a score through the air. McCray has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career and will look to use his final year of eligibility to make an impact with the Bulldogs.