Joshua Thompson headshot

Joshua Thompson News: Leaving Georgia Southern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Thompson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per his personal X.com account.

Thompson will make the move into the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons with Georgia Southern. The 5-foot-10 junior tallied eight receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the program. Thompson, a speedy wideout with the potential to take the top off the defense, will look to find a home elsewhere this offseason.

Joshua Thompson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
