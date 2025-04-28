Joshua Thompson News: Leaving Georgia Southern
Thompson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per his personal X.com account.
Thompson will make the move into the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons with Georgia Southern. The 5-foot-10 junior tallied eight receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the program. Thompson, a speedy wideout with the potential to take the top off the defense, will look to find a home elsewhere this offseason.
Joshua Thompson
Free Agent
