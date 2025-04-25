College Football
Justin Holmes News: Commits to Pitt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Holmes will transfer to Pittsburgh, he announced on his personal X account.

Holmes spent two seasons at Kent State before transferring to Marshall for the 2024 campaign. He only played in four games with the Thundering Herd, reeling in one catch for 11 yards. The year prior with the Golden Flashes, however, he caught 20 passes for 188 yards. At 6-foot, 240 pounds, the tight end is a compact player who should primarily be a receiving threat for Pittsburgh.

Justin Holmes
Pittsburgh
