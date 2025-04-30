Justin Lynch News: Switches to wideout

Lynch has made the switch from running back to wide receiver ahead of the 2025-26 season, Eddie Carifio of Daily Chronicle reports.

Lynch, who made the switch from running back to wideout this offseason, also appeared under center in wildcat for the Huskies during NIU's spring game. The 6-foot-1 redshirt junior has tallied 95 carries for 449 yards and four touchdowns across the last three seasons with NIU, adding on four receptions for 14 yards through the air this past season.