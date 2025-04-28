College Football
Justin Pegues headshot

Justin Pegues News: Testing portal waters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Pegues will enter the transfer portal, he announced via his personal X account.

Pegues was limited at Bowling Green in 2024 after a solid year with Tennessee Tech in 2023. That season, he ran for 359 yards and two touchdowns while adding 23 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he'll see what other opportunities await him in the portal.

Justin Pegues
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
