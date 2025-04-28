Justin Pegues News: Testing portal waters
Pegues will enter the transfer portal, he announced via his personal X account.
Pegues was limited at Bowling Green in 2024 after a solid year with Tennessee Tech in 2023. That season, he ran for 359 yards and two touchdowns while adding 23 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he'll see what other opportunities await him in the portal.
Justin Pegues
Free Agent
