Jyrin Johnson News: Emerging as TE1

Johnson ended spring as the likely top tight end for Bowling Green, per Rhys Patrykus of BG Falcon Media.

With Arlis Boardingham still recovering from surgery, Johnson got the green light to be the Falcons' top tight end this spring. Boardingham still has a chance to make a name for himself, but Johnson got the added opportunity this spring. Harold Fannin is off to the NFL after amassing 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago, but a new regime headed by Eddie George enters the equation after Scott Loeffler left to become the quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season at Texas Southern, Johnson caught 26 passes for 271 yards. While he's in the mix to handle some of Fannin's voided workload, Patrykus noted that any single tight end will near Fannin's production from a year ago.