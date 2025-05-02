College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jyrin Johnson headshot

Jyrin Johnson News: Emerging as TE1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 1:00pm

Johnson ended spring as the likely top tight end for Bowling Green, per Rhys Patrykus of BG Falcon Media.

With Arlis Boardingham still recovering from surgery, Johnson got the green light to be the Falcons' top tight end this spring. Boardingham still has a chance to make a name for himself, but Johnson got the added opportunity this spring. Harold Fannin is off to the NFL after amassing 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago, but a new regime headed by Eddie George enters the equation after Scott Loeffler left to become the quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season at Texas Southern, Johnson caught 26 passes for 271 yards. While he's in the mix to handle some of Fannin's voided workload, Patrykus noted that any single tight end will near Fannin's production from a year ago.

Jyrin Johnson
Bowling Green
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now