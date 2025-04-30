Kadarius Calloway News: Finds new program

Calloway will transfer to New Mexico State, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

Calloway will now play for his third program in three seasons. The tailback spent 2023 with Old Dominion and 2024 with California. HIs stint with ODU was more fruitful, as he ran for 623 yards and five scores on 7.1 yards-per-carry. He'll look to become a staple of the Aggies' backfield this fall.