Kaden Saunders News: Healthy for spring practice
Saunders (foot) is healthy for Penn State's spring practice, Mark Brennan of 247Sports.com reports.
Saunders not only sat out most of Penn State's 2024 regular season but also did so as the Nittany Lions made significant progress in the College Football Playoff. Ideally for him, 2025 is his first year in which he can log counting stats for the first time since 2023.
