Kaedin Robinson News: Officially out of eligibility
Robinson's college career is over after the NCAA denied his eligibility appeal, he announced on his personal X account.
Robinson spent the past three seasons at App State, where he had a very productive career with the Mountaineers, totaling 2,164 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. With the NCAA denying his attempt to play one more season, the tailback will look to find his way into an NFL camp.
