College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kaedin Robinson headshot

Kaedin Robinson News: Officially out of eligibility

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Robinson's college career is over after the NCAA denied his eligibility appeal, he announced on his personal X account.

Robinson spent the past three seasons at App State, where he had a very productive career with the Mountaineers, totaling 2,164 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. With the NCAA denying his attempt to play one more season, the tailback will look to find his way into an NFL camp.

Kaedin Robinson
Appalachian State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now