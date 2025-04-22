Kamario Taylor News: Solid showing in spring game
Taylor put together an impressive showing in Mississippi State's spring game, Benjamin Rosenberg of The Dispatch reports.
Taylor is a true freshman top-100 recruit, and he's already making some noise for the Bulldogs as he approaches his first collegiate year. He likely won't become the starting quarterback for Mississippi State this upcoming campaign as Blake Shapen looks to have it locked down but a 2026 starting job for Taylor looks likely at this point in time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now