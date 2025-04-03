Kanye Roberts News: Splitting backfield reps

Roberts (undisclosed) made his return to practice and was seen splitting reps with transfer backs Rashod Dubinion and Khalifa Keith, per 247Sports.com.

It's a good sign for Roberts after the 6-foot running back missed the last three games of the 2024 season as well as a portion of the off-season with an injury. With Roberts splitting first-team reps with the two transfer backs, it can be assumed he is expected to contend for the top spot in the Mountaineer backfield heading into the 2025 season. Roberts ran for 332 yards and a touchdown on 82 attempts prior to his injury last year, adding eight catches for 80 yards and a touchdown through the air as well.